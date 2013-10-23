FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to import 49,830 tonnes feed wheat via tender
October 23, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 49,830 tonnes feed wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 49,830 tonnes of feed-quality wheat via a
simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on
Wednesday. It received no bids for barley for livestock use.
    The ministry had sought 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain
in a similar tender to be held on Oct 30.
    Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain. 
    Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: 
    
                QUANTITY   AVG IMPORT PRICE   AVG SELL PRICE 
    Feed wheat       49,830           n/a              n/a
    Feed barley          --           n/a              n/a
    *Shipments: Loading by Jan. 31 or arrival by March 31.

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
