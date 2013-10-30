FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to import 58,020 tonnes feed wheat via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 58,020 tonnes feed wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 58,020 tonnes of feed-quality wheat via a
simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on
Wednesday.
    The ministry had sought 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat
and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in a similar tender to be held
on Nov. 6.
    Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain. 
    Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: 
    
                QUANTITY   AVG IMPORT PRICE   AVG SELL PRICE 
    Feed wheat        58,020         n/a              n/a
    Feed barley       36,140         n/a              n/a

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

