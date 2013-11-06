FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to import 115,000 tonnes feed barley via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 115,000 tonnes feed barley via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 115,000 tonnes of feed-quality barley via a
simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on
Wednesday.
    The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same quantities of feed
wheat and feed barley in a similar tender to be held on Nov. 13.
    Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain. 
    Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: 
    
                QUANTITY   AVG IMPORT PRICE   AVG SELL PRICE 
    Feed wheat             0         n/a              n/a
    Feed barley      115,000         n/a              n/a

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
