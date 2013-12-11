FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to import 1,000 tonnes feed barley via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 1,000 tonnes feed barley via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 1,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use,
via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late
on Wednesday. 
    The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain
in a similar tender that will be held on Dec 18.
    Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain. 
    Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes: 
    
              QUANTITY   AVG IMPORT PRICE   AVG SELL PRICE 
    Feed wheat       0        n/a               n/a
    Feed barley  1,000        n/a               n/a
    *Shipments: loading by Feb 7 or arrival by March 7

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.