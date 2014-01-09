FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 600 tonnes feed wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 600 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and 14,200 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

As a condition of the tender, the grains cargoes will either be loaded by Feb. 7 or arrive by March 7.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly, but was not held last week due to the New Year holidays. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Jan. 15.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Anand Basu)

