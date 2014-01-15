FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to import 42,740 tonnes feed wheat via weekly tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 42,740 tonnes feed wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 42,740 tonnes of feed-quality wheat and 29,505 tonnes of barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley that was either to be loaded by Feb. 7 or arrive by March 7 in the tender that is usually conducted weekly.

It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Jan. 22.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by James Topham. Editing by Andre Grenon)

