Japan receives no bids for regular feed wheat tender

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it received no bids for the import of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on March 5.

The cargoes in the March 5 tender are required to be loaded by June 30 or arrive in Japan by August 29.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Richard Pullin)