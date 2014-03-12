FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to import 95,000 T feed wheat, barley via weekly tender
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 25,000 tonnes of feed-quality wheat and
70,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy
and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. 
    The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain
in a similar tender that will be held on March 19.
    The cargoes for the March 12 and March 19 tenders are
required to be loaded by June 30 or arrive in Japan by Aug. 29.
    Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain. 
    Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: 
    
                QUANTITY   AVG IMPORT PRICE   AVG SELL PRICE 
    Feed wheat       25,000       N.A                N.A
    Feed barley      70,000       N.A                N.A

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

