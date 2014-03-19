Japan receives no bids for regular feed wheat tender

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it received no bids for the import of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

It had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain to be loaded by June 30 or arrive in Japan by Aug. 29 in a similar tender that will be held on March 26.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)