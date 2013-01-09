FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 36,450 tonnes feed wheat via tender
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Japan buys 36,450 tonnes feed wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 36,450 tonnes of feed wheat and 38,580 tonnes of feed
barley in a tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS)
system which closed on Wednesday.
    The ministry said it seeks to buy 120,000 tonnes of 
feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley.
    Under the SBS system, end-users can negotiate the origin,
price and quantity of grain with trading companies prior to
jointly submitting bids to the government.
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice to maintain local production, which
accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes and yen per tonne):
                               QUANTITY         AVE PRICE 
    Feed wheat                 36,450             n.a.
    Feed barley                38,580             n.a.
    Shipments: Loading by Feb. 8 or arrival by Mar. 8.
    Source: The Ministry of Agriculture 
    
 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.