TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement it received no bid for imports of feed wheat or feed barley in a tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system that closed on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by James Jukwey)