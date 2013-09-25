Japan to import 8,860 tonnes feed barley via weekly tender

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 8,860 tonnes of barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and the same amount of feed barley in a tender that will be held on Oct. 2.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat 0 n/a n/a

Feed barley 8,860 n/a n/a

*Shipments: Loading by Dec. 31 or arrival by Feb. 28. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)