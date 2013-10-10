Japan says no bids received in weekly feed grain tender

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it received no bids for imports of feed-quality wheat or barley for livestock use in the simultaneous buy-and-sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought to buy 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Oct. 16.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via the so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)