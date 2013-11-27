FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan gets no bids in weekly feed wheat purchase tender
November 27, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

Japan gets no bids in weekly feed wheat purchase tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s agriculture ministry said it received no bids for the import of wheat for livestock feed use and feed-quality barley in a tender that closed late on Wednesday.

The bureau had sought as much as 120,000 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and 200,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that is usually conducted weekly.

It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Dec 4.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Stephen Coates)

