Japan gets no bids in feed wheat, barley tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Japan gets no bids in feed wheat, barley tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it received no bids for the import of wheat for livestock feed use and feed-quality barley in a tender that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Jan 8.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anand Basu)

