FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to import 55,640 tonnes feed wheat via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to import 55,640 tonnes feed wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
said it would import 55,640 tonnes of feed-quality wheat, and
36,320 tonnes of barley for livestock use, via a simultaneous
buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. 
    The ministry had sought 180,000 tonnes of feed wheat and
200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually
conducted weekly. It is seeking the same amounts for each grain
in a similar tender that will be held on Oct. 9.
    Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via
so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify
the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to
meet their varied needs for the feed grain. 
    Details of the results are below, with the quantity in
tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: 
    
                QUANTITY   AVG IMPORT PRICE   AVG SELL PRICE 
    Feed wheat       55,640        n/a                n/a
    Feed barley      36,320        n/a                n/a
    * Shipments: Loading by Jan. 31 or arrival by March 31.

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.