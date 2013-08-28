Japan millers to pay 4.1 pct more for imported wheat from Oct

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan is raising the selling price of imported wheat to domestic mills from Oct. 1 by an average 4.1 percent from April-September prices to reflect a weaker yen and high import costs of Australian wheat, the farm ministry said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, usually buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat a year for milling use, accounting for about 90 percent of domestic consumption. Wheat is Japan’s second most consumed grain after rice.

It buys five types of milling wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia through import tenders and sells to domestic millers at prices set twice a year.

The ministry’s wheat selling price to local flour millers for the October-March period will be an average 57,260 yen ($590) per tonne against 54,990 yen in the six months to Sept. 30.

The price hike would lift consumer prices by less than 0.01 percent, the ministry’s estimate showed, as the raw material makes up a minor share of total costs in manufacturing flour, bread, noodles and other products. ($1 = 97.2050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)