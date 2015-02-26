Japan hikes imported wheat prices to millers by 3 pct from April

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan will sell imported wheat to domestic millers at an average price of 60,070 yen ($506) per tonne over April to September, up 3 percent from the preceding six-month period, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, buys most of its milling grain through import tenders for five types of wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States and sells it to domestic millers at prices set twice a year.

The farm ministry’s wheat selling price was set at an average of 58,330 yen for the six months ending March, the ministry said in a statement on its website.