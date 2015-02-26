FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan hikes imported wheat prices to millers by 3 pct from April
February 26, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Japan hikes imported wheat prices to millers by 3 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan will sell imported wheat to domestic millers at an average price of 60,070 yen ($506) per tonne over April to September, up 3 percent from the preceding six-month period, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, buys most of its milling grain through import tenders for five types of wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States and sells it to domestic millers at prices set twice a year.

The farm ministry’s wheat selling price was set at an average of 58,330 yen for the six months ending March, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

$1 = 118.7100 yen Reprting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar

