Japan to cut imported wheat prices to millers by 5.7 pct
September 8, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Japan to cut imported wheat prices to millers by 5.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan will sell imported wheat to domestic millers at an average price of 56,640 yen ($471) per tonne over October to March, down 5.7 percent from the previous six-month period, reflecting lower international prices amid outlook of plentiful global stocks, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, buys most of its milling grain through import tenders for five types of wheat from Australia, Canada and the United States and sells it to domestic millers at prices set twice a year.

The farm ministry’s wheat selling price was set at an average of 60,070 yen for the six months ending September, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 120.2100 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

