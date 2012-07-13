FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 131,379 T food wheat via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 13, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 131,379 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 131,479 tonnes of food wheat from the United States in a
weekly tender which closed on Thursday, with the volume in line
with its planned purchase.
    It was the second weekly tender for food wheat this month.
    In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from
price volatility and to maintain local production, which 
accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand.  
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White            29,015
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      Hard Red Winter          32,580
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring     69,784
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Loading between Aug 21 and Sept 20: 14,905 tonnes of Western
White, 21,310 tonnes of Hard Red Winter and 44,260 tonnes of
Dark Northern Spring.
    Arrival by Oct 31: 14,110 tonnes of WW, 11,270 tonnes of HRW
and 25,524 tonnes of DNS.
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.