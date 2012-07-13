Japan buys 131,379 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 131,479 tonnes of food wheat from the United States in a weekly tender which closed on Thursday, with the volume in line with its planned purchase. It was the second weekly tender for food wheat this month. In Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports to protect consumers from price volatility and to maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 29,015 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) Hard Red Winter 32,580 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) Dark Northern Spring 69,784 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Loading between Aug 21 and Sept 20: 14,905 tonnes of Western White, 21,310 tonnes of Hard Red Winter and 44,260 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring. Arrival by Oct 31: 14,110 tonnes of WW, 11,270 tonnes of HRW and 25,524 tonnes of DNS. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)