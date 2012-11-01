FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan buys 740,119T food wheat in Oct/Sept tenders
November 1, 2012

TABLE-Japan buys 740,119T food wheat in Oct/Sept tenders

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are the aggregate results
of wheat tenders in Japan for October and September.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a
tight grip on bulk imports on the five main wheat types from its
top suppliers to protect consumers from price volatility and
maintain local production, which accounts for about 10 percent
of domestic wheat demand.    
    
OCTOBER TENDERS    
    Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 401,569 tonnes of
food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in
October via weekly tenders at a weighted average price of 32,889
yen ($410) per tonne.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
U.S.              Western White             62,953
                  (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                  Hard Red Winter           78,687
                  (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                  Dark Northern Spring      98,154
                  (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                  Sub total                239,794
Canada            Western Red Spring       101,398
                  (protein minimum 13.5 pct)  
Australia         Standard White            60,377
Total                                      401,569
    
Shipments: Either loading in December or arrival by January
    
SEPTEMBER TENDERS    
    Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 338,550 tonnes of
food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in
September via weekly tenders at a weighted average price of
33,013 yen per tonne.
    
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
U.S.              Western White             48,320 
                  (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                  Hard Red Winter           70,474
                  (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                  Dark Northern Spring      82,734
                  (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                  Sub total                201,528
Canada            Western Red Spring        77,577
                  (protein minimum 13.5 pct)  
Australia         Standard White            59,445
Total                                      338,550
    
Shipments: either loading in November or arrival by December 

Tenders: The agriculture ministry typically holds tenders in the
first three weeks of each month, sending out invitations on
Tuesdays and releasing the results on Thursdays. Tender dates
can be subject to change depending on holidays.
    
Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Prateek Chatterjee)

