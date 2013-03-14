Japan buys 130,533 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 130,533 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the agriculture ministry keeps a tight grip on imports. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 21,009 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) **Hard Red Winter 23,064 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 20,940 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 33,740 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 31,780 Shipments: * loading between April 21 and May 20 **Arrival by June 30 *** Loading between May 1 and May 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)