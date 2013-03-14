FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 130,533 T food wheat via weekly tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan buys 130,533 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 130,533  tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on
Thursday. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the
agriculture ministry keeps a tight grip on imports.
    Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White            21,009
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                     **Hard Red Winter          23,064 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                     **Dark Northern Spring     20,940
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            *Western Red Spring       33,740
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       ***Standard White           31,780
    Shipments: * loading between April 21 and May 20 **Arrival
by June 30 *** Loading between May 1 and May 31 
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)

