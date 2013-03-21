FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 132,777 T food wheat via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan buys 132,777 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 132,777   tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on
Thursday. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the
agriculture ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second
most important grain after rice.
    Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White            23,680
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                     **Hard Red Winter          23,020 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                     **Dark Northern Spring     30,148
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            *Western Red Spring       24,230
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       ***Standard White           31,699
    Shipments: * Arrival by June 30 **Loading between April 21
and May 20 *** Loading between May 1 and May 31 
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.