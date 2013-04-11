FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 120,108 T food wheat via weekly tender
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 120,108 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 120,108 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice.
    Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White            19,845
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                     **Hard Red Winter          32,877 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                      *Dark Northern Spring     22,373
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            *Western Red Spring       24,551
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       ***Standard White           20,462
    Shipments: * Arrival by July 31 **Loading between May 21 and
June 20 *** Loading between June 1 and June 30 
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.