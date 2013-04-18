FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 105,425 T food wheat via weekly tender
April 18, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 105,425 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 105,425 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, and the
ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice.
    Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.              *Western White             5,330 
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                      *Hard Red Winter          18,725 
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                     **Dark Northern Spring     24,330 
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            *Western Red Spring       25,470 
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Australia       ***Standard White           31,570 
    Shipments: * Arrival by July 31 **Loading between May 21 and
June 20 *** Loading between June 1 and June 30 
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)

