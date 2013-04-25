FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 95,621 T food wheat via weekly tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Japan buys 95,621 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 95,621 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and
Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and
the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important grain after rice.
    Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.             *Western White            22,359 
                      (protein maximum 10.5 pct)
                    **Hard Red Winter          23,520  
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                    **Dark Northern Spring     19,942 
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada           *Western Red Spring       29,800  
                      (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
    Shipments: * Loading between May 21 and June 20
               **Arrival by July 31
   
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
