Japan buys 122,222 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 122,222 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Western White 25,261 (protein maximum 10.5 pct) **Hard Red Winter 20,240 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 22,396 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada *Western Red Spring 22,370 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 31,955 Shipments: * Arrival by Aug. 31 **Loading between June 21 and July 20 ***Loading between July 1 and July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)