Japan buys 117,035 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 117,035 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. The purchase fell short of an initial tender for 141,961 tonnes announced on Tuesday as the ministry cancelled an offer to buy U.S. western white wheat after a strain of genetically engineered wheat not approved for sale or consumption was found in the U.S. state of Oregon. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple, after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Hard Red Winter 20,415 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) *Dark Northern Spring 32,665 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 24,735 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) *Western Red Spring 39,220 (protein minimum 13.5 pct) Shipments: *Loading between June 12 and July 20 **Arrival by Aug 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)