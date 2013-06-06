Japan buys 163,605 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 163,605 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, a ministry official said. The ministry refrained from buying U.S. western white wheat for a second week in a row after a strain of genetically engineered wheat not approved for sale or consumption was found in the U.S. state of Oregon in late May. Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most important staple after rice. Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat for milling annually. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Hard Red Winter 35,335 (protein minimum 11.5 pct) **Dark Northern Spring 25,805 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 22,900 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) *Western Red Spring 26,100 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 53,465 Shipments: * Loading between June 21 and July 20 **Arrival by Aug. 31 ***Loading between July 1 and July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)