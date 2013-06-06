FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 163,605 T food wheat via weekly tender
June 6, 2013

Japan buys 163,605 T food wheat via weekly tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 163,605 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday, a ministry official said.
    The ministry refrained from buying U.S. western white wheat
for a second week in a row after a strain of genetically
engineered wheat not approved for sale or consumption was found
in the U.S. state of Oregon in late May. 
    Japan is the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and
the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the second most
important staple after rice.
    Local production accounts for about 10 percent of domestic
wheat demand.
    The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat
for milling annually.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                     QUANTITY
    U.S.            *Hard Red Winter           35,335  
                      (protein minimum 11.5 pct)
                   **Dark Northern Spring      25,805  
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada         **Western Red Spring        22,900 
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                    *Western Red Spring        26,100  
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia     ***Standard White            53,465  
     
    Shipments: * Loading between June 21 and July 20 
               **Arrival by Aug. 31
              ***Loading between July 1 and July 31
   
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

