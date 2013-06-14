Japan buys 73,410 tonnes feed wheat as it resumes tender

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry on Friday bought 73,410 tonnes of feed wheat from the United States, avoiding the western white variety after a genetically modified (GMO) version was recently discovered growing in Oregon. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, this week extended a ban on imports of U.S. western white from food wheat to supplies for livestock, after resuming the feed wheat tenders, which it had suspended in the wake of the GMO discovery. The discovery of an unapproved GMO strain, which was reported in May, is unlikely to hit long-term U.S. wheat sales to Japan and could spark debate about whether importers should tolerate very low levels of "foreign material", industry sources said on Tuesday. Japan's farm ministry earlier this week tendered to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley. It had stipulated that offers for U.S. wheat should only be of the soft red winter variety mainly grown in the Southeast and shipments couldn't come from the Pacific Northwest. In a tender under a so-called simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system, end-users for feed wheat can negotiate the origin, price and quantity of grain with trading companies prior to jointly submitting bids to the government. Japan's farm ministry maintains tight controls on imports to protect local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of domestic wheat demand. Details of results of the tender are as follows (in tonnes): FEED WHEAT Country Quantity Average Price U.S. 73,410 n.a. FEED BARLEY Country Quantity Average Price Australia 37,560 n.a. Shipments: loading by Sept. 30 or arrival by Nov. 30. Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Jason Neely)