Japan buys 152,321 T food wheat via weekly tender

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 152,321 tonnes of food wheat from the United States and other suppliers in a regular tender that closed on Thursday, but refrained from buying the U.S. western white variety. It was the fourth weekly tender in a row in which the ministry avoided the U.S. western white grade after a ban it imposed following the discovery of a genetically engineered strain of the staple in Oregon. Japan is the sixth-biggest importer of wheat, and the ministry keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice. The ministry is considering buying alternatives to U.S. western white wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia, the three countries from which Japan usually imports the grain, a ministry official said. The ministry buys about 5 million tonnes of foreign wheat a year for milling. Normally that would include about 700,000-800,000 tonnes of U.S. western white wheat, the only grade used for cakes and other confectionery in Japan. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. *Hard Red Winter 29,450 *Dark Northern Spring 35,543 (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Canada **Western Red Spring 25,440 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) *Western Red Spring 35,442 (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Australia ***Standard White 26,446 Shipments: *Loading between July 21 and Aug. 20 **Arrival by Sept. 30 ***Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)