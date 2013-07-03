FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 42,910 tonnes U.S. feed wheat in tender
#Asia
July 3, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 4 years

Japan buys 42,910 tonnes U.S. feed wheat in tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's agriculture ministry on
Wednesday bought 42,910 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for
livestock feed use, avoiding the soft white variety after a
genetically modified (GMO) version was recently discovered
growing in Oregon.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest importer of wheat, put a
ban on imports of U.S. soft white grown in the west when it
resumed feed wheat tenders last month after a temporary halt in
the wake of the GMO discovery in late May.
    Japan stipulated on the resumption of the tenders that
offers for U.S. feed wheat should only be of the soft red winter
variety mainly grown in the Southeast and that shipments
couldn't come from the Pacific Northwest. 
    In a tender that closed on Wednesday, Japan's farm ministry
had sought to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000
tonnes of feed barley.
    In Japan's so-called simultaneous buy and sell system (SBS),
end-users for feed wheat can negotiate the origin, price and
quantity of grain with trading companies prior to jointly
submitting bids to the government.
    Japan's farm ministry maintains tight controls on imports to
protect local production, which accounts for about 10 percent of
domestic wheat demand.
    
Details of results of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

FEED WHEAT    
Country     Quantity      Average Price
U.S.         42,910           n.a.
    
FEED BARLEY
Country     Quantity      Average Price
Australia    32,250           n.a.

Shipments: loading by Oct. 31 or arrival by Dec. 31.
Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Tom Hogue)

