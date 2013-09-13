FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 113,572 tonnes of food wheat via tender
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2013

Japan buys 113,572 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 113,572 tonnes of food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday, a ministry official said.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Hard Red Winter                19,295*
                      (semi-hard)
                  Dark Northern Spring        21,524**   
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring             22,203*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring             25,200*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
    Australia         Standard White                 25,350***
                      (West Australia)
    
    Shipments:     * Arrival by Dec. 31
                ** Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20
                    *** Loading between Nov. 1-30
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
