FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 108,901 tonnes of food wheat via tender
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 108,901 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought 108,901 tonnes of food wheat from the United States,
Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on
Thursday, a ministry official said.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                  21,011*
                      Hard Red Winter                20,520*
                      (semi-hard)
                  Dark Northern Spring        21,300**   
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring             26,510**
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White                 19,560***
                      (West Australia)
    
    Shipments:     * Loading between Oct. 21-Nov. 20
                ** Arrival by Dec. 31
                    *** Loading between Nov. 1-30
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.