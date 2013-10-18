FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 112,031 tonnes food wheat via tender
October 18, 2013 / 12:59 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 112,031 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 112,031 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday, a ministry official said.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                          QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White*                 25,757
                      Hard Red Winter** (semi-hard)  20,294
    Canada            Western Red Spring*            33,682
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
    Australia         Standard White***              32,298
                      (West Australia)
    Shipments: *Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20. 
               **Arrival by Jan. 31, 2014.
               ***Loading between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.
         
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
