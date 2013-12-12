FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan buys 132,780 tonnes food wheat via tender
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 132,780 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 132,780 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed on Thursday, a ministry official said.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    The ministry on Thursday sought to buy 27,108 tonnes of
Canadian Western Red Spring food wheat in a tender that closes
next Tuesday.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                          QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White*                  10,220
                      Hard Red Winter* (semi-hard)    13,745
                      Dark Northern Spring*           22,802
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)    
                      Dark Northern Spring*           32,145
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)    
    Australia         Standard White**                30,138
                      (West Australia)
    Canada            Western Red Spring***           23,730 
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
    Shipments: *Arrival by March 31
               **Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15
               ***Arrival by April 30
         
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.