Japan buys 109,244 tonnes U.S. food wheat via tender
December 20, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 109,244 tonnes U.S. food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 109,244 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after
rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders
typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                20,600*
                      Hard Red Winter              29,290**
                      (Semi-hard)
                      Hard Red Winter              29,580**
                      (Semi-hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring          29,774*
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    
    Shipments: *Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15; **Arrival
by March 31 
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)

