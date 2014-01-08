FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan skips food wheat purchase tender this week
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Japan skips food wheat purchase tender this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
will not buy food quality wheat via a regular tender this week,
but plans to conduct tenders over the following three weeks in
January, an official at the bureau said on Wednesday.
    The ministry usually seeks food wheat from the United
States, Canada and Australia via tenders it announces on the
first three Tuesdays of every month and closes on the first
three Thursdays.
    The official said the tender was being skipped because much
of Japan has just returned to work this week after New Year
holidays last week.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via the tenders.

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

