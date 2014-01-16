FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 55,263 tonnes Canada wheat, buying binge continues
January 16, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 55,263 tonnes Canada wheat, buying binge continues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
continued its Canadian grain buying binge, taking a total of
55,263 tonnes of Western Red Spring wheat in a regular tender
that closed on Thursday, an official said. 
    Japan has been ramping up purchases from the North American
producer after it produced a record wheat crop with protein
levels lower than usual, making its prices attractive.
 
    Between April and December 2013, Japan farm ministry
purchases of Western Red Spring were up 37 percent over the
corresponding period a year earlier. Until recently, the
ministry had typically bought 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of the
grain in weekly tenders. 
    The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer also bought food
quality wheat from the United States in the tender for milling
grain, which is usually issued three times a month, putting its
total at 105,019 tonnes for the week.
    
    Details (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Hard Red Winter*              20,795
                      (semi-hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring*          28,961
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            27,793
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring**           27,470
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments: *Loading between Feb. 21 and March 20; 
    **Arrival by May 31; 

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and James Topham; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)

