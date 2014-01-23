Japan buys 99,052 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 99,052 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 29,492* Hard Red Winter 20,100* Dark Northern Spring 24,960** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring 24,500** (protein minimum 14.0 pct) Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and Mar 20 ** Arrival by Apr 30 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)