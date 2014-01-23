FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 99,052 tonnes food wheat via tender
January 23, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 99,052 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 99,052 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.    
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                29,492*
                      Hard Red Winter              20,100*
                      Dark Northern Spring          24,960**
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring          24,500**
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and Mar 20
               ** Arrival by Apr 30 
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

