Japan tenders to buy 179,343 tonnes of food wheat
January 28, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Japan tenders to buy 179,343 tonnes of food wheat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
offered on Tuesday to buy a total of 179,343 tonnes of food
quality wheat from the United States and Australia in a regular
Thursday-closing tender.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after
rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders
typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                34,150*
                      Hard Red Winter              24,580*
                      (Semi-hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring          32,517*
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Australia         Standard White            24,650**
                      (West Australia)               
                      Standard White                28,700**
                      (West Australia)           
                      Standard White                34,746**
                      (West Australia)           
    Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and March 20; **Loading
between March 1 and March 31

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

