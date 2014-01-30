FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 179,343 tonnes food wheat via tender
January 30, 2014

Japan buys 179,343 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 179,343 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States and Australia in a regular tender that closed late
on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                      QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White               34,150*
                      Hard Red Winter             24,580*
                      (Semi-hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring        32,517*
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Australia         Standard White              24,650**
                      (West Australia)               
                      Standard White              28,700**
                      (West Australia)           
                      Standard White              34,746**
                      (West Australia)           
    Shipments: *Loading between Feb 21 and March 20; 
              **Loading between March 1 and March 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

