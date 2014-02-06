FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan ramps up US, June Canada wheat buys to offset delays
#Asia
February 6, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Japan ramps up US, June Canada wheat buys to offset delays

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan ramped up its purchases of
U.S. grains and June-arrival Canadian wheat used for making
bread and noodles, in a tender awarded on Thursday, in a move to
offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from Canada.
    Canada's record canola and wheat harvests have clogged its
rail arteries and overwhelmed its ports, delaying shipments and
creating logistical bottlenecks threatening to last at least
into spring. 
    Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 50,310 tonnes of Hard
Red Winter and 82,454 tonnes of Dark Northern Spring grades from
the United States, as well as 99,522 tonnes of late June-arrival
Canadian Western Red Spring wheat.
    Japan typically buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the
five grades of food quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and
Australia in tenders typically issued three times a month.
    "There were worries if shipments from Canada will be able to
arrive or not, so we were asked (by millers) to take additional
supply from the U.S.," a farm ministry official said.
    Tokyo-based grain industry sources said wheat shipments to
Japan from Canada are currently delayed by about a month.
    "The problem is (Canada) has too much crop and no outlets,
so shipments have been slow," one of the sources said.
    The bumper crop has overwhelmed Canadian National Railway
 and Canadian Pacific Railway, resulting in a
combined backlog of some 40,000 grain hopper cars.
 
    Japan bought a total of 284,161 tonnes of food quality wheat
in the regular tender or nearly all of the 312,816 tonnes it
tendered for on Tuesday. 
    The official said the ministry's 28,655 tonnes of Western
Red Spring it failed to buy would likely be rolled into a future
tender, but was unsure when that would be since next Tuesday,
when the tender is normally issued, is a national holiday in
Japan.
    Mostly likely it would be in a day-delayed tender next
Wednesday, he said, adding nothing had been formally decided. 
    Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second
most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the
grain for milling via the tenders.
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                 20,925*
                      Hard Red Winter               18,360**
                      (Semi-hard)
                      Hard Red Winter               31,950*
                      (Semi-hard)    
                      Dark Northern Spring          28,489**
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring          24,030*
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring          29,935***
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)    
    Canada            Western Red Spring            23,400****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
                      Western Red Spring            27,760****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
                      Western Red Spring            23,942****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
                      Western Red Spring            24,420****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)    
    Australia         Standard White                30,950*****
                      (West Australia)               
    Shipments: *Loading between March 21 and April 20; **Loading
between Feb. 21 and March 20; ***Loading between April 21 and
May 20; ****Arrival by June 30; *****Loading between April 1-30

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Sunil Nair)

