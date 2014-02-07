FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan retenders to buy 28,655 tonnes of Canadian wheat
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Japan retenders to buy 28,655 tonnes of Canadian wheat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan is seeking to buy 28,655
tonnes of late June-arrival Canadian Western Red Spring wheat,
in an atypical tender issued on Friday, after failing to pick up
that amount of the grade in a regular tender, a farm ministry
official said on Friday.
    On Thursday, Japan bought a total of 284,161 tonnes of food
quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and Australia in its regular
tender, or all of the 312,816 tonnes it tendered for except for
the one Canadian lot in the reissue. 
    Japan typically buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the
five grades of food quality wheat from the three countries in
tenders typically issued three times a month that close on
Thursdays.
    But the country ramped up its purchases of U.S. grains and
June-arrival Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles,
this week in a move to offset the possibility of extended
shipping delays from Canada.
    The tender for the reissued lot will close next Wednesday.
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    Canada            Western Red Spring            28,655*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments: *Arrival by June 30

 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.