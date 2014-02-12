Japan buys 28,655 tonnes food wheat, tenders to buy 286,091 tonnes

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 28,655 tonnes of food quality wheat from Canada in a typical tender that closed late on Wednesday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, said last Friday it is seeking to buy 28,655 tonnes of late June-arrival Canadian Western Red Spring wheat, after failing to pick up that amount of the grade in a regular tender earlier that week. The ministry also offered on Wednesday to buy a total of 286,091 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Australia, and Canada in a regular tender which will be closed on Friday. Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. -Details of tender that closed on Wednesday are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY Canada Western Red Spring 28,655* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by June 30 -Details of new tender are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 25,620* Hard Red Winter 31,100* (Semi-hard) Dark Northern Spring 32,695* (Protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring 35,940* (Protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring 27,044** (Protein minimum 14.0 pct) Dark Northern Spring 33,664** (Protein minimum 14.0 pct) Australia Standard White 32,890*** (West Australia) Canada Western Red Spring 24,868**** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 20,840**** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 21,430**** (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments:*Loading between March 21 and April 20; **Loading between April 21 and May 20; ***Loading between April 1 and April 30; ****Arrival by July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)