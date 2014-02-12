FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 28,655 tonnes food wheat, tenders to buy 286,091 tonnes
February 12, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 28,655 tonnes food wheat, tenders to buy 286,091 tonnes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 28,655 tonnes of food quality wheat from
Canada in a typical tender that closed late on Wednesday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, said last
Friday it is seeking to buy 28,655 tonnes of late June-arrival
Canadian Western Red Spring wheat, after failing to pick up that
amount of the grade in a regular tender earlier that week.
 
    The ministry also offered on Wednesday to buy a total of
286,091 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States,
Australia, and Canada in a regular tender which will be closed
on Friday.
    Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most
important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain
for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

    -Details of tender that closed on Wednesday are as follows
(in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    Canada            Western Red Spring            28,655*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments: *Arrival by June 30

    -Details of new tender are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                25,620*
                      Hard Red Winter              31,100*
                      (Semi-hard)
                      Dark Northern Spring         32,695*
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring         35,940*
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring         27,044**
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
                      Dark Northern Spring         33,664**
                      (Protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Australia         Standard White               32,890***
                      (West Australia) 
    Canada            Western Red Spring           24,868****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring           20,840****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring           21,430****
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments:*Loading between March 21 and April 20;
              **Loading between April 21 and May 20;
              ***Loading between April 1 and April 30;
              ****Arrival by July 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
