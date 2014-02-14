Japan tenders to buy 42,908 tonnes Canadian food wheat

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to buy a total of 42,908 tonnes of June-loading Canadian Western Red Spring wheat in atypical tender to meet demand from Japanese millers, a farm ministry official said on Friday. The tender follows its purchase of 286,091 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Friday. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, typically buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the five grades of food quality wheat from the three countries in tenders typically issued three times a month. But the country has been ramping up its purchases of Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles this year in a move to offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from Canada. The tender for the additional Canadian wheat will close next Wednesday. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY Canada Western Red Spring 23,560* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 19,348* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)