Japan tenders to buy 42,908 tonnes Canadian food wheat
February 14, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Japan tenders to buy 42,908 tonnes Canadian food wheat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is
seeking to buy a total of 42,908 tonnes of June-loading Canadian
Western Red Spring wheat in atypical tender to meet demand from
Japanese millers, a farm ministry official said on Friday.
    The tender follows its purchase of 286,091 tonnes of food
wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular
tender that closed on Friday. 
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, typically
buys about 20,000-30,000 tonnes each of the five grades of food
quality wheat from the three countries in tenders typically
issued three times a month.
    But the country has been ramping up its purchases of
Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles this year in a
move to offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from
Canada.
    The tender for the additional Canadian wheat will close next
Wednesday.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    Canada            Western Red Spring            23,560*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring            19,348*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments: *Arrival by July 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture 

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
