Japan buys 42,908 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 42,908 tonnes of June-loading Canadian Western Red Spring wheat in an atypical tender that closed late Wednesday, a farm ministry official said. The latest tender, which followed a regular weekly tender that closed on Friday, was to meet demand from Japanese millers. Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month. But the country has been ramping up its purchases of Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles this year in a move to offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from Canada due to the bumper crop and winter weather. Details are as follows (in tonnes): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY Canada Western Red Spring 23,560* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Western Red Spring 19,348* (protein minimum 12.5 pct) Shipments: *Arrival by July 31 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)