Japan buys 42,908 tonnes food wheat via tender
February 19, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Japan buys 42,908 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 42,908 tonnes of June-loading Canadian Western
Red Spring wheat in an atypical tender that closed late
Wednesday, a farm ministry official said.
    The latest tender, which followed a regular weekly tender
that closed on Friday, was to meet demand from Japanese millers.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    But the country has been ramping up its purchases of
Canadian wheat used for making bread and noodles this year in a
move to offset the possibility of extended shipping delays from
Canada due to the bumper crop and winter weather.
 
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    Canada            Western Red Spring            23,560*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring            19,348*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Shipments: *Arrival by July 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

