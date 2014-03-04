FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to buy 111,779 tonnes food wheat via tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to buy 111,779 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
is seeking to buy a total of 111,779 tonnes of food quality
wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that
closes late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Western White                22,471**
                      Dark Northern Spring          27,508***
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            21,300*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring             20,660*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring             19,840*
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)                
       
    
    Shipments: *Arrival by Aug 31; 
               **Loading between Apr 21 and May 21
               ***May 21 and June 20.
     
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
