#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Japan to buy 126,814 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
is seeking to buy a total of 126,814 tonnes of food quality
wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular
tender that closes late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                         QUANTITY
    U.S.              Hard Red Winter(semi hard)    25,925*
                      Dark Northern Spring          29,130**
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring            20,088***
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring            19,296***
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White(West Australia) 32,375****
    Shipments: *Loading between April 21 and May 20
               **Loading between May 21 and June 20
               ***Arrival by Aug. 31
               ****Loading between May 1 and May 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture
    

 (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
