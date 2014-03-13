FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan buys 126,814 tonnes food wheat via tender
March 13, 2014

Japan buys 126,814 tonnes food wheat via tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
bought a total of 126,814 tonnes of food quality wheat from the
United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that
closed late on Thursday.
    Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a
tight grip on imports of the country's second most important
staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling
via tenders typically issued three times a month.
    
    Details are as follows (in tonnes):
    COUNTRY           TYPE                           QUANTITY
    U.S.              Hard Red Winter(semi hard)      25,925*
                      Dark Northern Spring            29,130**
                      (protein minimum 14.0 pct)
    Canada            Western Red Spring              20,088***
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
                      Western Red Spring              19,296***
                      (protein minimum 12.5 pct)
    Australia         Standard White(West Australia)  32,375****
    Shipments: *Loading between April 21 and May 20
               **Loading between May 21 and June 20
               ***Arrival by Aug. 31
               ****Loading between May 1 and May 31
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Sunil Nair)

